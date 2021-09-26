Police discover Springville drug operation thanks to missing cell phone tracker

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man after a missing cell phone led to the discovery of an illegal drug selling operation.

The Springville Police Department says they first responded to a woman who alerted police of her missing cell phone being traced to an unknown residence. 

When police arrived at the home, they were greeted by a strong odor of marijuana as the front door opened. When officers began questioning the residents, a male suspect suddenly tried running away to escape from officers.

Police were able to catch the suspect and take him into custody.

A search warrant was obtained and upon searching, police discovered an illegal drug sales operation in the home. Authorities confiscated $40,000 worth of drugs, $53,000 in cash, and a loaded assault rifle.

The male suspect was booked into jail and an unidentified female suspect was released with a citation.

