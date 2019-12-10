Police discover large amount of drugs after impaired woman traveling with 1-year-old child crashes into car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City discovered a large amount of drugs in the vehicle of an impaired woman who crashed while driving around with her 1-year-old child.

According to charging documents, police were called to a traffic collision on 2100 South 800 East on Sept 17. When they arrived, the discovered Nikala V. Hanna, 21, had gone around a bus and rear-ended a car stopped at a crosswalk.

Police said Hanna’s behavior was erratic and alternated between nodding off and screaming and yelling and told officers to arrest her or she would assault them, according to documents.

Hanna refused a field sobriety test but allowed a blood draw, documents state.

During a search of Hanna’s car, police discovered 148 grams of heroin, 68 grams of meth, 32 doses of Baclofen (drug similar to Gabapentin), 12 grams of cocaine, 317 Oxycodone pills, 5 grams of THC concentrate, digital scales, 18 Suboxone pills, 5 Dextroamphetamine pills (ADHD medication), 36 amphetamine pills, 40 grams of marijuana and $2,985 in cash, according to documents.

Upon arriving at the jail, Hanna kicked one of the nurses and then told them she had ingested 28 Xanax and passed out while being transported to the hospital. She was eventually cleared and returned to jail, documents state.

Hanna’s blood test results came back positive for cocaine and Klonopin, according to charging documents.

A background check on Hanna shows no other criminal history in Utah.

What others are clicking on: