SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A body was discovered in a car at the Salt Lake City International Airport, Friday.

According to Nancy Volmer with the SLC airport, on July 2, a man was found deceased in his vehicle at the Airport’s Park and Wait around 10:45 a.m.

Officials say the death does not appear to be of a suspicious nature and that the scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.