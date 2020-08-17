Police deploy K-9, tase man who allegedly violated protective order in Vernal

VERNAL (ABC4 News) – Police tased and deployed a K-9 to apprehend a man who ran from officers after violating a protective order Friday, according to Vernal Police Department.

Vernal City Police officers received a call to a woman on an “unkown problem” Friday, according to a release from the department.

When they arrived, the release stated, the officers discovered a man in violation of a court order of protection. He reportedly ran from the police.

Police identified that protective order violation suspect as 48-year-old John Renwick.

Officers said they later caught up with Renwick, but, when they approached, he ran off again.

Officers chased him, and, during the pursuit, they reported that Renwick made “aggressive actions” directed at the officer, and the office deployed a taser

A struggle then ensued between the officer and Renwick as the officer attempted to arrest Renwick, according to the release from Vernal Police Department. Renwick allegedly got away on foot once more.

That’s when Vernal Police officers deployed a K-9, and, according to the release, they were finally able to arrest Renwick without further incident.

Both Renwick and the officer were injured during the struggle, according to the release.

Renwick was flown to a hospital in the Wasatch Front, and his condition was unknown at the time of publication.

The Officer was treated at the hospital and released with minor injury, according to Vernal Police Department.

Police said that Renwick could face charges of violation of a protective order, assault on a police officer, attempted disarming of a police officer and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement.

Vernal Police Department said officers are still investigating this case and more information could still emerge.