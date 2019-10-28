Police: Davis County man killed his mom Saturday night then streamed her death on Facebook

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after police said they believe he shot and killed his mom then streamed her death on Facebook.

According to arresting documents, Jeffrey Antonio Langford Jr., was booked into the Davis County Jail on charges of first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstruction of justice, and a misdemeanor count of carrying a dangerous weapon while in the possession of drugs or alcohol.

Officers with North Salt Lake Police said they were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to 55 W Center Street on the report of a woman who had shot herself. The had been advised prior to arriving that Langford had posted a live video from the apartment showing a deceased woman and had made statements he was not going to go to jail.

Documents state another caller told dispatch she had been talking to Langford on Facebook and he said he was going to shoot himself.

When officers arrived, they located the body of 45-year-old Graciela Laura Holker between the couch and the coffee table with a gunshot wound to her head. Officers said Langford had blood on his face and clothing and appeared to be intoxicated, documents state.

While being checked out by medical personnel, Langford said “I saw my mom shoot herself in the face.”

Documents state Langford posted three Facebook live videos. In the first video, he is crying saying “mom” and the woman is seen slumped over. Langford then moved his mom’s head back and blood is seen on the right side of her head and nose.

Langford said in the video he didn’t do this and she shot herself right in front of him but keeps filming and saying she is not dead and he needs to finish it.

In the second video Langford said again she shot herself in front of him and he was not going to prison or jail. He then says today is his last day after saying goodbye to several people, documents state.

In the third video, Langford said his mother deserves a good send off and then said he lost his mother the day after he lost his father, who police said had died years earlier, according to documents.

During an interview with police, Langford said he said he and his mom had been drinking and she had taken some Klonopin. Langford then said she shot herself in front of him but later told police she shot herself when he went outside, documents state.

When he was asked why he did not call 911, Langford said he was scared because everything was happening too fast. He then told police she had first slit her throat with a knife and then said she had shot herself three times, documents state.

When police asked Langford why he did not try to stop her, he said he was scared she would shoot him.

When the woman was found, they located a handgun in her right hand, which police said forensics indicate the shooting is not consistent with a suicide.

A background check on Langford shows a previous arrest for drug possession.

*Developing*

