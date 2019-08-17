Breaking News
Police confirm an officer-involved shooting near 32nd & Gramercy Ave. in Ogden. More info to come.

Police confirm officer-involved critical incident in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are on the scene of an officer-involved incident in Ogden Friday night.

The incident is happening at 32nd and Gramercy.

No other details were readily available at this time.

ABC4 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

