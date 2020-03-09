UPDATE: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into vehicle on Washington Boulevard

UPDATE: Police say the motorcyclist passed away from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle is identified as 58-year-old Kenneth Morse.

Investigators on scene say Morse was driving his Harley Davidson southbound on Washington Boulevard around 5:55 p.m. Sunday when he hit the side of a Chevy Traverse S-U-V.

Police say the driver of the S-U-V was stopped at a red light facing eastbound. When the light changed to green, the S-U-V proceeded eastbound. The motorcycle struck the side of the S-U-V after running the red light.

The incident is still under investigation.

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police closed both directions of Washington Boulevard in Ogden Sunday evening following a collision between a motorcycle and an Chevy S-U-V.

All Directions Washington Blvd Closed

at 21st St Weber Co.

Use Alt Route — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) March 9, 2020

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist hit the S-U-V in the intersection of 21st Street and Washington Boulevard just north of the Temple. Police cannot confirm the extent of the injuries, but say more information about the incident will be released later Sunday night.

The Utah Department of Transportation suggests using an alternate route to get around the crash such as 20th Street or Wall Avenue.

ABC4 has a crew on the scene and will update the latest information on the crash and the closure as it becomes available.