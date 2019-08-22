Police close roads in downtown Salt Lake City for training exercise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a large-scale training exercise Thursday night.

The department said the training is due to “recent incidents occurring throughout the country” and an increased frequency of Salt Lake hosting major events.

The exercise is meant to provide real-life scenario-based training for our first responders.

The training will involve multiple agencies including Salt Lake City Fire Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Salt Lake City Emergency Management and others.

Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday traffic in the downtown area will be impacted by road closures.

West Temple will be closed from South Temple to 200 South

200 South will be closed from West Temple to 200 West

200 West will remain open; however, traffic will be restricted and limited

Drivers on 100 South are encouraged to avoid going west from Main Street

Don’t get towed, @slcpd is doing training downtown and will be blocking off this area. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/Zgj3zMY7wO — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) August 23, 2019

Police say large vehicles should avoid the area as there will be limited opportunities to turn around. Police anticipate the closures will be lifted before the Friday morning commute.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: