Police close roads in downtown Salt Lake City for training exercise

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is conducting a large-scale training exercise Thursday night.
The department said the training is due to “recent incidents occurring throughout the country” and an increased frequency of Salt Lake hosting major events.
The exercise is meant to provide real-life scenario-based training for our first responders.
The training will involve multiple agencies including Salt Lake City Fire Department, Utah Highway Patrol, Salt Lake City Emergency Management and others.
Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday traffic in the downtown area will be impacted by road closures.
- West Temple will be closed from South Temple to 200 South
- 200 South will be closed from West Temple to 200 West
- 200 West will remain open; however, traffic will be restricted and limited
- Drivers on 100 South are encouraged to avoid going west from Main Street
Police say large vehicles should avoid the area as there will be limited opportunities to turn around. Police anticipate the closures will be lifted before the Friday morning commute.
