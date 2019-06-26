Police: Child sex offender arrested for raping boy he met through gaming app Pokémon Go

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – A convicted child sex offender was arrested Wednesday after police discovered he had been raping a teenager he met through Pokémon Go, starting when the boy was 12 years old, according to court documents.

Arresting documents state Christopher Jeremy Prue, 27, or Orem, is facing two first-degree felony counts of kidnapping and eight first-degree felony counts of rape of a child.

Documents state a 17-year-old boy met with detectives at the Children’s Justice Center in Provo on Tuesday to report he had met Prue through the Pokémon Go game in 2014 when he was 12.

Soon after meeting him, Prue picked him up at his home and drove him to a parking lot nearby where he raped the boy in the backseat of his car. Police said at least eight encounters similar to the first one happened between summer 2014 and spring 2018, according to documents.

During an interview with police, Prue said he had “sexual relations” with the boy since he was 12. Police noted Prue had actually texted the boy to meet up with him as recently as June 25, 2019, documents state.

The teen disclosed to police he is often at home alone and he is very afraid of Prue showing up unannounced.

Prue is a registered sex offender and is currently on probation. Prue’s probation officers confiscated the man’s phone, computer tower and thumb drive for further investigation.

A background check for Prue shows in 2016 he was charged with 11 felonies related to sexual assaults of another teenage boy between 2013-2015. Police said he met up with a 14-year-old boy he had met through an online application and sexually assaulted the boy on multiple occasions.

In the plea deal, Prue pleaded no contest to one third-degree felony unlawful sexual activity of a minor. He was sentenced to a suspended prison sentence of 0-5 years at the Utah State Prison, ordered to serve one year in jail, pay a $1,000 fine, register as a sex offender and be on probation for 3 years.

In 2012, Prue was charged with two third-degree felony counts of attempting to deal in materials harmful to a minor. In a deal with prosecutors, the charges were dropped to class A misdemeanors.

He served 20 days in jail, had to wear an ankle monitor and was placed on probation for 18 months.

Prue is being held in the Utah County Jail without bail. If convicted, Prue faces up to life in prison.

