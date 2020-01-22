Police: Child finds loaded gun on Ogden school property

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Ogden City Police Department says crews were dispatched to Odyssey Elementary Wednesday after reports of a child finding a loaded gun.

Officers say the child found a .22 caliber Ruger Mark II handgun on the ground of the school property.

The gun was discovered outside the school building near a door leading to the kitchen area of the school, authorities say.

Responding officers collected the gun and have turned it over to CSI for processing. The principal of the school is reviewing surveillance footage to help determine where the gun came from.

Officials say the gun has not been listed as stolen and are working to identify who the gun owner is.

