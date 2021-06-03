Police: Child crawls under stall to escape assault, Lehi man taken into custody

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – A Lehi man is in custody after a child reportedly had to crawl under a bathroom stall to escape sexual assault.

Court documents indicate 26-year-old Jonathan Soberanis was taken into custody on charges of sexual abuse of a child, lewdness involving a child, unlawful detention of a minor, voyeurism against a child under the age of 14, criminal trespass with intent to commit a crime, assault against an officer, and resisting arrest.

According to Lehi City Police, officers took a report of a 5-year-old boy being sexually assaulted by an unknown man while he was unaccompanied in the locker room of a local recreation center.

The man reportedly came into the stall the boy was in, exposed himself, and held the boy by the shoulders to prevent him from leaving.

According to arresting documents, the boy was able to get away from the man, crawled under the stall, and ran out of the locker room to his mom. After reviewing security footage, police say the man, later identified as Soberanis, the man left the locker room at the same time out of a different exit.

Upon further investigation, authorities say they learned Soberanis had been previously arrested for lewdness, sexual abuse of a child, and lewdness involving a child, and had been premanently banned from the recreation center in 2015.

Soberanis was arrested almost three years ago to the day after exposing himself to a child at a recreation center in West Valley City.

When asked about the incident, police say Soberanis told them he had been working out, but security footage showed he had not. Soberanis then told police he could not remember what he had been doing at the time of the incident.

According to arresting documents, when officers moved to arrest Soberanis, he began resisting, kicking and throwing himself around. Police say Soberanis also picked up a table with a large, glass top and “propelled it at officers.”

Arresting documents report officers were able to take him into custody and transported him to the Utah County Jail.