Police chief: ‘I’ve asked for a criminal investigation’ into Inland Port protests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City’s police chief is launching a criminal investigation into the Tuesday protest of the Inland Port Authority, even as more than 100 body camera downloads are analyzed for possible criminal charges.

“Our officers were spit on, scratched, kicked, punched — and had bottles and different items thrown at them,” said Mike Brown, Salt Lake City Police Chief.

Six officers were assaulted, according to Brown, during Tuesday’s protest at the Chamber of Commerce Building.

Brown cites “numerous” attempts to talk and engage protesters with dialogue — asking them to leave and warning if they didn’t, they could be arrested.

In all, 10 people were arrested in connection with Tuesday’s protests.

“I’ve asked for a criminal investigation into this matter. To look at those assaults and the destruction of property that occurred,” said Brown.

It’s possible charges could result, Brown said, as police analyze dozens of separate body camera video files from Tuesday.

“We are not going to let anyone assault members of our community, members of the media, or our law enforcement officers,” added Brown.

