Police capture baaaaad sheep in Provo neighborhood

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Department was in pursuit of a very ‘baaaaad’ suspect on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Foothill Drive in Provo for a report of a sheep running around a neighborhood.

With the help of some other Provo residents, officer T. Knight and officer Mahoney were able to capture the sheep and return it home to their owner.

“We are appreciative for our Provo citizens who were willing to assist,” Provo police said in the post.

Once the search ended, we suspect residents returned to their beds tired and worn out. After all, they spent the night counting sheep!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft