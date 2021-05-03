Police capture baaaaad sheep in Provo neighborhood

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – The Provo Police Department was in pursuit of a very ‘baaaaad’ suspect on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Foothill Drive in Provo for a report of a sheep running around a neighborhood.

With the help of some other Provo residents, officer T. Knight and officer Mahoney were able to capture the sheep and return it home to their owner.

“We are appreciative for our Provo citizens who were willing to assist,” Provo police said in the post.

Once the search ended, we suspect residents returned to their beds tired and worn out. After all, they spent the night counting sheep!