Police: Body of man found in freezer may have been there several years

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The body of a man found Friday inside the freezer of a home in Tooele County may have been there as long as 11 years, according to police.

Tooele City Police Sgt. Jeremy Hansen said authorities were called to the Remington Park Apartments located at 495 W. Utah Ave on Friday for a welfare check on a 75-year-old woman who had not been seen for several weeks.

Once they arrived, they located the woman, later identified as Jeanne Souron-Mathers, deceased on her bed.

While searching the apartment, authorities found the body of a man inside a chest freezer in the home. Police said there are different accounts of when a male was last seen at the home, and the body could have been there as long as 11 years.

Here’s the latest from police:

Very few details are being released as the investigation continues.

It is not yet known who the man is, or any information on how he may have died.

*developing* An update will be provided once additional information is obtained.

