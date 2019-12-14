Days
Police believe theft suspects have been targeting local gyms

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) – Bountiful police need your help finding a couple of theft suspects.

Police say two people caught on surveillance photos have been targeting local gyms.

They’re suspected of stealing from locked and unlocked lockers and even possibly breaking into vehicles parked outside.

 If you recognize them, Bountiful police want to hear from you. Call 801-298-6000.

