WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Police released new information about a suspected explosive device found under a West Valley man’s vehicle.

Robert Burch reported on June 2 an explosion occurred under his car after it was backed out of the driveway at his family’s home.

Police said after examining some of the debris, investigators determined to be “the result of a catastrophic failure of the vehicle’s air conditioning system, which resulted in the explosion.”

No one was injured in the incident.