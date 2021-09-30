Police asking public for pictures and videos from house party linked to Aaron Lowe’s death

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police department provided an update Thursday afternoon on their investigation into the death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe.

Lowe was shot and killed at a house party in Sugar House in the early hours of last Sunday morning. A 20-year-old woman was also critically wounded in the shooting.

Detectives believe the suspects may have been inadvertently captured in a selfie, group photo or social media post before the shooting.

As a result, they are asking anyone who has any photos, videos, or selfies of the party where Aaron Lowe was killed to come forward.

In a tweet made by the Salt Lake City Police Department, they say, “We want to reassure the people who attended the party, we are only interested in one thing; Finding the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing Aaron Lowe and critically wounding the 20-year-old woman.”

The investigation into the murder of Aaron Lowe is ongoing. We believe there are videos and photos, including selfies, from the party that have not been provided to our detectives. If you have videos or photos, please call 801-799-3000. #SLC #SaltLakeCity #Utah #LLAL #22forever pic.twitter.com/JvgkhYjzGb — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 30, 2021

Officers believe the shooting occurred after uninvited guests were asked to leave the home during the party.

Lowe was in his third season of playing with the University of Utah’s football team. Notably, Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, an award created to honor former Utes player Ty Jordan, who lost his life after an accidental shooting in December 2020.

Family and friends gathered for a candlelight vigil which was held for Lowe Wednesday night at the University of Utah campus at the A. Ray Olpin Student Union on the southwest lawn.

Anyone with photos or videos of the house party where Aaron Lowe was killed is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.