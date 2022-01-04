Police asking for public’s help after attempted child abduction in Davis County

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – The Farmington Police Department is looking for information on an attempted child abduction that happened on Monday afternoon.

Officials report that the attempt occurred at 3 p.m. in the area of 1900 West and 1075 North at Arrowgate Townhomes.

The suspects have been described as two males, one Caucasian and one African American. Both were reported as wearing all-black clothing and gloves. The Caucasian was reported as wearing a black beanie, and the African American suspect was bald with a beard, authorities say.

It was reported that after the attempt, the two males then ran to an unknown white van that was parked in the resident parking spaces, and drove away in an unknown direction.

Investigators are following up with residents attempting to gain any video recording of the incident or of the van.

So far there have not been any recordings of the incident put forth.

If you have any information or possible video recording, please contact the Farmington City Police Department at 801-451-5453.

Story will be updated as more information is provided.