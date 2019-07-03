Missing teenage boy found safe

UPDATE: The missing 14-year-old boy has been found safe and has returned home to his family, according to police.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Justin Bates was last seen at 1899 State Street wearing a black Jordan shirt.

Justin was also wearing red, white and black shorts with flipflops and is 5 feet tall and slender, according to police.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Anyone with information about Justin’s whereabouts is advised to call 801-799-3000 referencing case number 19-119761.

