Missing teenage boy found safe

Local News

by: Mercy Owusu

Courtesy of SLCPD

UPDATE: The missing 14-year-old boy has been found safe and has returned home to his family, according to police.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

Police say 14-year-old Justin Bates was last seen at 1899 State Street wearing a black Jordan shirt.

Justin was also wearing red, white and black shorts with flipflops and is 5 feet tall and slender, according to police.

Courtesy of SLCPD

Anyone with information about Justin’s whereabouts is advised to call 801-799-3000 referencing case number 19-119761.

