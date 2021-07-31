Police asking for help finding missing North Ogden teen

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a teen reported missing out of North Ogden.

17-year-old Kai was last seen approximately one block east of Washington Blvd. and 1700 North in North Ogden around 5:40 p.m. Friday evening.

He is described as 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds. Kai was last seen wearing jeans, a blue t-shirt, and red/black Nike high-tops. He also has two backpacks with him, one is a tan backpack and the other is blue/black/green.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Kai has high functioning Autism and is “missing quite a bit of his hair.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the North Ogden Police Department at 801-395-8221.

