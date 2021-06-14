Police ask for help locating missing juvenile in Northern Utah

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are looking for a runaway juvenile in Kaysville.

Otis Octavius Culbertson, a 16-year-old male, was last seen Thursday night, June 10.

Otis does not have any family in Utah and is believed to be headed out of state. He left without money and a phone, and with very little clothing. Police released the above photos of Otis, as well as the clothes he was last seen wearing.

If you have any information, contact Sergeant Turner of the Kaysville Police Department at 801-497-7088 or lturner@kaysvillecity.com