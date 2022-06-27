PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened at the Provo Missionary Training Center in 2020.

According to police on Aug. 3, 2020, a man shot numerous rounds from a handgun towards the security officer inside the front booth at the entrance of the MTC. The suspect then drove south on 900 East in a white (or possibly silver) Subaru sedan.

Courtesy: Provo PD

The suspect has yet to be identified.

The photo below shows the extensive damage the shots caused to the booth.

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, contact Detective Campbell at RCampbell@provo.org or contact Provo Police at 801-852-6210.

The Missionary Training Centers are devoted to training Latter-day Saint missionaries. The MTC’s flagship campus in Provo is located near Brigham Young University. According to its website, the campus has 21 buildings on a 39-acre site, with a capacity of housing and training 3,700 missionaries.