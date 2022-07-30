UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 8:59 P.M.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – The body of 34-year-old Colby Sheriff has been found nearly 1.5 miles away from his vehicle, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO).

“With deep sadness, we extend our condolences to the family and friends of Colby Sheriff,” a post from WCSO states.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will be responsible for determining the final cause of death.

WCSO would like to thank all the search volunteers, the Bardsley Foundation, DPS Aero Bureau, National Guard Lakota Helicopter Team, the SAR Teams from the following Sheriff’s Offices: Davis, Summit, Utah, and Wasatch.

No further information is currently available.

UPDATE: JULY 31, 2022 / 2:50 P.M.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Police continue to search for Colby Sheriff, 34, of Pleasant Grove, Utah.

Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says Sheriff, missing since Thursday, was last seen near Daniels Summit Lodge in Wasatch County.

Sheriff is described as Caucasian, standing at 6’0″, weighing 180 pounds, with a beard, brown hair, and brown eyes. He is possibly wearing a tan and black hat, a gray t-shirt, dark shorts, and white or gray shoes.

WCSO asks that the community take the following actions to help find Sheriff:

If you’ve seen Colby on foot in the vicinity of Daniels Summit Lodge or Strawberry Ridge radio tower, please call 435-654-WCSO.

If you have game cameras in the area, please look for Colby on them ASAP. If you may have video recording of Colby, please call 435-654-WCSO.

If you find Colby’s water bottle in the area, please call 435-654-WCSO.

Courtesy WCSO

ORIGINAL STORY: POLICE: Pleasant Grove man missing for days

JULY 30, 2022 / 4:13 P.M.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Officers are continuing to search for a Pleasant Grove man who has been missing since July 28.

Pleasant Grove Police Department (PGPD) has reached out to the community to ask for assistance in locating Colby Sheriff.

Officers say Sheriff was last seen driving a 2017 white Chevrolet Silverado with Utah plate 3H3WF that has a tool box bed with a rack.

If you have any information on Sheriff’s whereabouts, you’re advised to contact PGPD at (801) 785-3506.