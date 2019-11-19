Police ask driver, witnesses to come forward after deadly hit-and-run crash

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – One person is dead after they were hit by a truck in American Fork Monday night.

American Fork police responded to a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle in the area of 280 East Main around 8 p.m.

Police said officers and EMS personnel arrived on the scene to find the pedestrian had suffered fatal injuries, and the vehicle that hit the pedestrian did not remain on scene.

“This street is dark, so it is possible the driver did not realize they hit a pedestrian,” said police in a news release.

After gathering evidence, investigators believe the vehicle that hit the pedestrian is a 2006-2009 white Dodge Ram with a cargo style shell with double doors on the rear.

Police believe the vehicle “will likely have damage to the driver’s headlight area.”

Police are putting out a call for the driver to come forward and speak to them. They are also asking anyone who may have seen the crash to contact them with any information.

The driver and possible witnesses are asked to contact the American Fork Police Department at 801-763-3020 or Central Utah Dispatch at 801-794-3970.

