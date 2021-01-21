Police arrest two following three drive-by shootings Wednesday night

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Three drive-by shootings occurred all within a couple hours of each other at the same address Wednesday night, according to Salt Lake City Police.

The first shooting occurred around 9:17 p.m. There were no reports of when the second shooting occurred, and the third shooting occurred at around 10:55 p.m. The shootings happened at 1630 West 500 South.

A police officer was dealing with the second shooting when a passenger in the same vehicle that fired the first two shots returned and fired a third time. The driver and passenger fled the scene. Police pursued the vehicle starting at 200 North and State Street, according to police.

Police say they apprehended the 26-year-old driver and 17-year-old passenger. They have not yet released names of either of the people involved in the shooting.

The passenger is being charged with intoxication and may be charged with the shooting, police told ABC4. Police say they believe the shooting was gang-related.