Police arrest suspected driver in hit-and-run crash that left teenage boy hospitalized

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ogden police have arrested a man they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a teenage boy hospitalized with significant injuries.

After an investigation, police identified Chaz Wolford, 27, as the suspect who hit three boys on Harrison Blvd on May 14.

While the boys, ages 13, 13, and 16, were walking along Harrison Blvd, they were struck by what they described as a pick-up truck that fled the scene. The crash left one of the boys in the hospital with several broken bones.

Photo: Ogden Police Department

Photo: Ogden Police Department

At the scene of the crash, police recovered evidence of a Mazda pick-up truck. Police said there could be damage to the right front grill and headlight area.

Wolford was booked into the Weber County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run involving a seriously bodily injury, obstruction of justice, failure to maintain a lane, driving on a denied license and operating a vehicle without insurance.