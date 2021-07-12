Police arrest suspect in Sandy credit union robbery

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in the robbery of a credit union in Sandy.

According to Sgt. Clay Swenson, police have arrested a man believed to have robbed a Mountain America Credit Union located at 858 E. and 9400 S. on July 2.

Officials say the robbery occurred around 2:11 p.m.

These photos show a SWAT team taking the suspect into custody Monday afternoon.

Swenson also tells ABC4 another credit union was robbed in Sandy this morning and the two incidents are believed to be related.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect and more information on the arrest is expected to be released Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.