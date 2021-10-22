Police arrest suspect in possession of a firearm at City Creek Center

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Salt Lake City Police, along with the Unified Police Department, arrested an individual found in possession of a firearm at City Creek Center in downtown Salt Lake City.

The suspect is a 31-year-old man from Texas. He was arrested and transported to the Salt Lake City Public Safety Building. Police officials did not release his name while criminal charges were pending. A motive has also not been determined.

SLCPD started investigating the incident at approximately 1:20 p.m., Friday afternoon when a Unified Police Officer, working an overtime security shift at City Creek Center, requested an agency assist from SLCPD to contact a potentially armed person.

During the investigation, police learned that City Creek Center security observed a man loitering on the property. Center security made contact with him and asked them to leave while issuing a formal trespass notice.

He later returned to the property and was contacted again by City Creek Center. He then made statements indicating he had access to a weapon, police said. Center security immediately contacted the Unified Police officer working the security shift and later the SLCPD to arrest the individual and to ensure the safety of the center’s customers.

The man was then taken into custody where police were able to recover the firearm. Center operations were not interrupted.

SLCPD investigated the incident in partnership with Unified Police and the Utah Transit Authority.