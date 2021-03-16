Police arrest South Salt Lake homicide suspect

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested in connection with a South Salt Lake homicide.

South Salt Lake Police were called to an incident at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday near 2200 South and 500 East.

Police say 26-year-old Mostafa Hosseini died, calling it a homicide investigation.

On Monday, South Salt Lake Police told ABC4 that a tip from the community resulted in officers serving a search warrant for a suspect.

A tactical operations team served the warrant shortly after 5 p.m., but authorities told ABC4 that the potential person of interest was not located.

In a Tuesday morning Facebook post, South Salt Lake Police confirmed they had located and arrested 24-year-old Ashish Biswa for murder, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and three counts of felony discharge of a firearm.

South Salt Lake Police say Biswa is on felony probation and was found in the same area as the homicide.

No other details are available at this time. ABC4 will continue to provide updates as they become available.