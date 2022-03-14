SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man who burglarized a local business while threatening police officers with an ax on Monday.

Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the burglary happened at a Smith’s supermarket located near 450 South 500 East in downtown Salt Lake City around 5:03 a.m.

Police say the suspect is 36-year-old William Montero.

Store employees called the police after Montero was seen walking through the store while grabbing merchandise. Officials say the store was closed at the time and Montero had pried open the garden center door to break in.

Arresting documents say a store employee tried approaching the man, but he ran away.

When police arrived, they found Montero outside in the parking lot of a nearby business. Montero ran away from officers when they tried approaching, but then turned around and wielded his ax above his head while making “threatening gestures” at police.

Authorities say Montero refused to comply with officers’ commands so a taser was deployed to subdue him.

Police were able to arrest Montero, who is also a convicted felon. They also found an older crowbar on him, which authorities say is commonly used for burglary.

Authorities recovered several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise stolen from the store.

Montero has been arrested on 13 charges including Aggravated Burglary, Theft, Failure to Stop at the Command of a Police Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Criminal Mischief, False Information to a Police Officer, Interference with a Police Officer, Obstruction of Justice, and Possession of a Weapon by a Restricted Person.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail.