UPDATE: Man arrested for Sugar House murder after car crashes into two homes

UPDATE: SUNDAY 8/29/21 10:50 A.M.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police have arrested a man in connection to Saturday’s fatal Sugar House shooting.

The suspect, 38-year-old Levon Garo Meguerditchian, has been arrested on charges of murder, obstruction of justice, and felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of a vehicle, police say.

When police first arrived on the scene, they discovered a deceased body. That victim has now been identified as 18-year-old Abdourazak Mouhoumed.

Details were unclear at the time due to an active investigation.

The suspect, Meguerditchian, was hosting a party at his home when police say a group of party attendees stole a bottle of alcohol and ran from the home. The victim, Mouhoumed, was one of the people in that group, police say.

Meguerditchian allegedly chased after the vehicle and shot at the group several times and that’s when police say the car crashed into two nearby homes along 600 East.

When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Mouhoumed’s body inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head. Mouhoumed did not respond to any first aid or CPR and was declared dead on the scene.

Police also received a tip that the suspect was still allegedly holding a 17-year-old hostage in his home.

After investigating, the 17-year-old hostage was located by the Salt Lake City Police SWAT Team. The victim appeared to be physically assaulted, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Salt Lake City Police are still investigating the incident and no further details are available at this time. Investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-155612.

ORIGINAL STORY – SATURDAY 8/28/21

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating a homicide in Sugar House after a car crashed into two homes.

At around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Salt Lake Police say they responded to reports of a person with a weapon disturbance.

Upon arriving, police say they discovered a vehicle had crashed into two homes, and one person was found dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Mark Wian of the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Police say detectives and crime lab technicians are still investigating the area and will be closing off certain streets to the public.

Street closures will take effect around the investigation scene and police are advising residents to avoid the area. Police say Wilmington Ave. will be closed between 500 and 700 E. and 600 E. will be closed from 2100 S. to Simpson Ave.

Police say there is no danger to the public at this time and they are still working on the details of the homicide. The road closures due to the investigation will remain closed for a few more hours on Saturday afternoon.

Police are asking anyone with information on this case to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-155612.

