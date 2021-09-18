Police: $500 reward to catch Blanding hit-and-run suspect, leaving girl in serious condition

BLANDING, Utah (ABC4) – Deputies are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who left a 12-year-old girl in serious condition in Blanding.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened near Blue Mountain Road around 8 p.m. on Friday night.

Officials say the suspect did not stop driving after striking the girl and fled the scene. The victim suffered serious injuries and was flown to Primary CHildren’s Hospital for injury treatment.

Deputies are offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

The incident is being investigated by the San Juan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Blanding City Police. Officials are hoping surveillance footage from around the incident scene will provide more clues of the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information about the situation or the suspect to contact authorities at (435) 587-2237.