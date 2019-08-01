Police: 49-year-old Draper man arrested for sexually assaulting two teen girls

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 49-year-old man from Draper has been charged after he allegedly sexually abused two 15-year-old girls in 2014.

According to court records, Lee Reeder is facing two counts first-degree felony object rape, one count second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse and one misdemeanor count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Arresting documents state the man invited one of the teens to his house in Draper, provide alcohol to her to the point she was intoxicated and then sexually assaulted her, according to a witness who was with the girl.

In another incident, a friend of the first victim was with her when she was around Reeder at his house while his family was out of town.

Another 15-year-old girl said she was a friend of the first victim and had been invited to an apartment for drinks. She told police she drank six bottles of Mike’s Hard Lemonade and everything they did was sexual in nature, talking and games, but said Reeder did not touch her at that time.

The girl said after falling asleep in the apartment, she was woken up by Reeder, who was sexually assaulting her. She was able to roll away from him and he stopped. The girl decided to tell her father about the incident when the first victim came forward and said she had also been assaulted.

Reeder was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Tuesday. His bail was set at $150,000. A background check shows Reeder has no criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

