Police: 2 teens injured in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Police are looking for those responsible for shooting two juveniles Wednesday afternoon.

The call of shots fired came in at 1:45 p.m. near 1050 North Catherine Street.

When officers arrived, they found two juveniles with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, and police do not believe their injuries are life-threatening.

“By all accounts, it looks like it was a drive-by shooting,” Det. Greg Wilking said.

The area is on lockdown while police search the neighborhood, talk to witnesses, and obtain surveillance video from nearby houses.

Anyone that might have information is asked to call the police department at 801-799-3000.

Updates will be posted as details become available.

