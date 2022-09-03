OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A stabbing occurred outside of a nightclub in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to police.

Lt. Rounkles with the Ogden Police Department states that the stabbing happened at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The stabbing reportedly took place outside of “Alleged” nightclub on 25th St. in Ogden.

Two individuals were stabbed during a physical altercation, police say.

The two victims were reportedly treated at a local hospital.

This investigation is ongoing.

No further information is currently available.