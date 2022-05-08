OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A 19-year-old male was reportedly shot in Ogden Saturday night.

Ogden Police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of 5th St, according to a press release.

The report states that when officers arrived, they found the young man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Authorities say the victim was taken to McKay Dee Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspects have been identified, according to the statement, and detectives are actively investigating this case.

No further information is currently available.