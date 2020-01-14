Police: 19-year-old Utah Marine dies in California wrong way crash

CARLSBAD (KGTV/ABC4 News) – A 19-year-old man Marine from Utah was killed, along with another motorist, after a suspect fleeing from officers went the wrong way in the freeway near San Diego.

According to 10news.com, the suspect crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing himself, and a young service member from Utah.

The pursuit began just after midnight Tuesday when officers attempted to stop a F-150 truck for a traffic violation. The suspect was reported to be traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph, and sometimes driving the wrong way on the freeway, police said.

About 10 minutes into the chase, the truck entered the northbound lanes in the wrong direction near the Las Flores bridge trying to evade police.

Oceanside Police Department officers did not pursue the truck because it was going the wrong way on the highway, traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, according to investigators. Instead, officers tracked the suspect with the help of a San Diego County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Moments later, the suspect slammed his truck head-on into a light-colored Pontiac Grand Prix that was traveling in the northbound lanes.

Officers approached the truck, breaking out the windows, and deploying a K9. A male passenger in the F-150 was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

The 42-year-old driver of the truck, a man from San Diego, was killed in the crash along with the 19-year-old driving the Pontiac.

Police identified the innocent victim was a man who was an active service member of the United States Marine Corps because of his age, out of state vehicle license plates, and proximity to Camp Pendleton, however, his identity has not yet been confirmed.

*An update will be provided once additional details are released*

