Man killed, family of 4 injured in Salt Lake City crash on North Temple

UPDATE: (6:45 pm) One person has died and a family of four was injured after a collision at the intersection of 900 West North Temple Sunday evening.

Wooldridge said the crash happened around 5 p.m. between a small white passenger car and a large black SUV.

One adult male who appears to be the only occupant of the passenger car died at the scene, according to Salt Lake City Police Lt. Steve Wooldridge.

Four others in the SUV, a 34-year-old female, a 33-year-old male, a 5-year-old male, and a 16-month-old infant were all transported to the hospital with various injuries. The man and woman and the 5-year-old all suffered serious injuries and the infant had minor injuries.

A critical accident reconstruction team is on scene and trying to determine what happened. 900 West is shut down at North Temple, please avoid the area.

Trax in the area is also down, for more information about public transportation please visit @RideUTA on Twitter.

ABC4 has obtained pics of the scene but will not be posting them right away, giving time for next of kin to be notified.

