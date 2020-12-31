Polar Plunge at Stansbury Park canceled

NORTH TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials with the North Tooele Fire District say residents have reached out to them with questions regarding the Stansbury Park Ice Breaker (Polar Plunge) for 2021.

Traditionally, there is a Polar Plunge at Stansbury Park to ring in the new year. In the past, the North Tooele Fire District has provided their services to the community to support and aid in this event for ice inspection, ice cutting, and swimmer assistance during the plunge.

Due to COVID-19 this years plunge has been canceled, North Tooele Fire District tells ABC4 News.

To keep full-time firefighters on-duty to protect the community, services at the plunge have largely been fulfilled by volunteer firefighters.

“We don’t feel there are adequate protections we can put into place to protect our firefighters from people blowing water and spitting in their faces and have therefore made the difficult decision NOT to jeopardize our volunteers or their families by supporting their event this year,” as stated by the North Tooele Fire District.

The state of Utah is currently under a mask mandate in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials say they realize the sponsors use this event as a fund-raiser for several good causes. “Because of this, we did not make the decision without serious consideration for our firefighters and their families’ safety and well-being,” North Tooele added.

