Poice looking to identify suspects who assaulted officers during violent protests in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Salt Lake City are looking to identify two individuals they said assaulted their officers during violent protests in July.

Police said on July 9, the man pictured swung at an officer, struck him in the knee and shoved him over the hood of a car.

The officer sustained injuries and had to be treated at a local hospital.

Police are also looking for this woman who kicked an officers multiple times and tried to take a baton away from an officers.

Police are asking if anyone can identify the man to contact them at 801-799-3000. Case # 20-120165