SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Division of Wildlife Resources said a total of 1,056 wild animals and fish were illegally hunted in 2023, which is a slight decrease from 2022.

DWR officials said 133 deer, 150 elk, 11 bison, four moose, seven bears and 485 fish were illegally killed over the last year. Over 50 of the wrongfully hunted wildlife were considered “trophy animals,” which are deer with outside antler measurements of at least 24 inches or elk with six points on at least one side of its antlers.

The combined total value of the wildlife is estimated to be just over $619,000.

The 2023 number is a slight decrease from the 1,283 wild animals and fish that were illegally poached in 2022. It’s also the first decrease in illegally hunted wildlife since 2019.

“Each animal that is killed illegally in our state is one less animal for legal hunters, wildlife enthusiasts and everyday residents to enjoy,” said DWR Captain Chad Bettridge. “Poachers steal our ability to enjoy Utah’s wildlife.”

DWR said it handed out more violations in 2023 compared to the last year as well – 4,567 violations issued up from 4,074. Violators were most commonly cited for fishing or hunting without a valid license.

Bettridge said officers can’t be everywhere at once and asks for the public’s continued support in reporting suspicious wildlife-related activities.

“Working together, we can enforce wildlife laws to maintain healthy populations, and to also keep those recreating outdoors safe.”

Suspicious activity can be reported through the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher (UTiP) hotline at 1-800-662-3337, 24/7. Reports can also be made through the UTDWR Law Enforcement App, online through the DWR website, or by texting officers at 847411.