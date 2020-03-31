Plexiglass and thermometers: Grocery stores take measures to keep shoppers safe during COVID-19 outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Local grocery stores are taking numerous steps to keep their shoppers and their employees safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, Harmons which operates 17 stores along the Wastach Front and two in Washington County, announced they will take employees’ temperatures when they arrive to work. Anyone registering 100 degrees or higher will be sent home and told to call their health care provider.

On Wednesday, they will also begin distributing free digital thermometers at their eight stores with drive-through pharmacies:



7th Street (7755 S. 700 East, Midvale)

Draper (672 E. 11400 South, Draper)

Bangerter Crossing (125 E. 13800 South, Draper)

Brickyard (3270 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City)

The District (11453 South Parkway Plaza, South Jordan)

Mountain View (13330 S. Kestrel Range Road, Riverton)

Santa Clara (3520 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara)

St. George (1189 E. 700 South, St. George)

Drive Thru Hours:

Wednesday 7- 9 a.m. for customers over age 60, with disabilities or immunocompromised

Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Holladay Market pharmacy is closed on Sunday

Harmons has also installed plexiglass barriers at checkout stands as has Associated Foods which oversees grocery retailers Macey’s, Lin’s, Dan’s, Fresh Market and others.

