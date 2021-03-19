‘Please do not drink and drive’, officers investigate fatal crash near Cache County

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died following a fatal crash on Thursday.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, on March 18, the team was dispatched to a fatal crash in the Mount Pisgah area around 5:30 p.m.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they located a Jeep that had appeared to go off the dirt roadway and, as they looked deeper, it was discovered a single occupant had been ejected from the vehicle.

At this time, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation, which includes the use of their accident reconstruction team and investigators.

Officers say there are initial indications that point to possible alcohol involvement and the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

“Our condolences to the family of the deceased,” shares the Cache County Sheriff’s Office. “With warmer weather and more off the road activity beginning, please wear all available safety equipment when off-road and please do not drink and drive.”

They add: “Again, our deepest sympathies to the family for their loss of a loved one.”

There are no other reporter injuries.

The scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as more develops.