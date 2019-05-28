Pleasant Grove teen dies after falling off motor scooter in Provo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Provo Police Department

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 17-year-old boy died after an incident while riding a motor scooter Friday night in Provo.

According to Provo Police Sergeant Nisha King, officers responded just before 10 p.m. Friday night to a church parking lot at 350 North 900 East on a report of a teen who had a hit his head when he fell from his motor scooter.

The boy was rushed to the hospital but died Saturday night after his family was able to say goodbye, King said.

King said as of now, this appears to have been a tragic accident and it does not appear the boy was wearing a helmet.

King said because the boy is a juvenile, they would not be officially releasing his name. However, Alpine School District spokesperson Kim Byrd confirmed the teen was a junior at Pleasant Grove High School.

Byrd said the school district notified parents about the death of one of its students after being notified about the incident. Grief counselors were made available at school Tuesday for anyone who needed to talk.

What others are clicking on: