Pleasant Grove teen dies after falling off motor scooter in Provo
The 17-year-old was a junior at Pleasant Grove High School
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A 17-year-old boy died after an incident while riding a motor scooter Friday night in Provo.
According to Provo Police Sergeant Nisha King, officers responded just before 10 p.m. Friday night to a church parking lot at 350 North 900 East on a report of a teen who had a hit his head when he fell from his motor scooter.
The boy was rushed to the hospital but died Saturday night after his family was able to say goodbye, King said.
King said as of now, this appears to have been a tragic accident and it does not appear the boy was wearing a helmet.
King said because the boy is a juvenile, they would not be officially releasing his name. However, Alpine School District spokesperson Kim Byrd confirmed the teen was a junior at Pleasant Grove High School.
Byrd said the school district notified parents about the death of one of its students after being notified about the incident. Grief counselors were made available at school Tuesday for anyone who needed to talk.
What others are clicking on:
Video shows Alex Whipple the morning of Lizzy's disappearance
Nevada mother's birth caught on camera by son while dad drives
The Justice Files: Good Samaritan becomes suspect in apartment fire
One man - one flag - one Memorial Day message
More Local News Stories
-
I-80 on-ramp from SLC airport closes Sunday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) -Utah Department of Transportation officials says there are 169 construction projects underway across the state.
One project that drivers are going to feel is getting out of the airport this weekend.
UDOT says construction on the I-80 on-ramp from Salt Lake City Airport will start Sunday morning and the closure will last through July.Read the Full Article
-
Former scout leader convicted of child sex abuse arrested on 20 counts child pornography
PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) - A former scout leader convicted of child sex abuse was arrested on new charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police said they found hundreds of images of child pornography on his phone.
According to arresting documents, Provo Police Special Victims Unit Detectives executed a search warrant on the home of Bruce Quick, 56, for investigation of child pornography.
Police said police seized Quick's cell phone and all other personal electronics.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Woman arrested in connection with death of teen found in Kearns
KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) - The Unified Police Department said it made an arrest in the death of a teenager from Taylorsville whose body was found in a field in Kearns.
Officers found the body of Julian Garcia in a field near Copper City Drive and Plumbago Avenue on Wednesday, February 27.
Investigators said Garcia was at a birthday party for another teen at the home of Kristina Theresa Valdez, 38. Police said marijuana and alcohol were present at the party.Read the Full Article
Download Our Apps Today
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- The Big Race Indy
- The Community Advocate: Nominate a Good Samaritan
- Utah Caring Stories
- Utah Success Stories
- Contact Us
- Wirth Watching Don't Miss