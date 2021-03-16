UPDATE: Pleasant Grove residents ordered to shelter in place after man fires gun at bystanders

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – Residents living in Pleasant Grove have been asked to shelter in place due to heavy police presence in the area.

The heavy police presence is near 500 East and 500 North. Officials are asking all residents on 500 North between 500 and 600 East to shelter in place.

A man has barricaded in a home in the area after discharging a firearm and pointing it at neighbors but he did not shoot at them. Police say they have the suspect contained and are attempting to negotiate his surrender.

The man had reportedly fired several shots before police got to the scene.

When police showed up the man also fired two shots at officers and police say they returned fire but not one was injured.

The man is said to have threatened police. Police are unsure if there are hostages inside the home.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

Police say traffic is shut down on 500 North and they are asking residents and the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.