UPDATE: Pleasant Grove I-15 crash cleared

MONDAY 11/15/2021 11:19 a.m.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash that was causing major delays on I-15 near Pleasant Grove has been cleared.

The crash closed down three lanes of northbound I-15 at Pleasant Grove Boulevard for part of the morning Monday. As of 11:15 a.m., the crash has been cleared.

Details about the crash have not yet been released.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pleasant Grove crash causing delays on I-15

MONDAY 11/15/2021 10:39 a.m.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah (ABC4) – A crash is causing major delays on I-15 in Utah County for the late Monday morning commute.

The Utah Department of Transportation is reporting the three right lanes of northbound I-15 at Pleasant Grove Boulevard are closed as of 10:30 a.m.

Traffic cameras show multiple vehicles pulled off to the right side of the road. Surrounding the crash and into the distance, traffic can be seen backing up.

UDOT is reporting delayed traffic south toward W 1600 N.

The crash is expected to be cleared in about two hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.