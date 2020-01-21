Playworks Utah hosts MLK day service project

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – More than 400 volunteers – mostly students showed up to school to take part in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service project.

The student volunteers, known as junior coaches, spent their day making dolls for children at Primary Children’s Hospital.

They say it’s a way to show support to other kids in need.

“We’re helping other children in the hospitals and they’re grateful for what we give them. They want help and want to be cared about,” said fifth-grader Natalie Behane.

Monday’s service project was put on by Playworks – a nonprofit group encouraging the power of play to transform children’s social and emotional health.

