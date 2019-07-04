Play it safe: Sparklers can cause physical injury if not used properly

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Americans across the country are celebrating 243 years of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence, safety officials remind the public to be fire safe.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department and the University of Utah Health Burn Center say the glowing flame of a sparkler is one of the most popular ways to celebrate. However, there are risks associated with using them.

“In 2018, we saw 11 injuries that came in regarding sparklers,” says Brad Wiggins, a nurse manager at the U of U Health Burn Center. “That’s 11 too many for us. It may not seem like a lot to people, but I think the primary focus today is to realize a sparkler burns as hot as a blow torch.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, July 3, the fire department demonstrated the extreme temperatures of a sparkler through an infrared light. Temperatures of a sparkler can range from 1,800 to 3,000 degrees.

Wiggins says the skin is the largest organ in a person’s body, and when someone gets burned, it’s third degree.

“The youngest baby I’ve ever seen was 10 days old and the oldest person I’ve seen was 106,” Wiggins says of burn victims.

He hopes the public will remember to have a hose on, a bucket of water ready, to wear clothing that’s not highly flammable and hold sparklers away from the body.

Because many will use sparklers on the Fourth of July, Annette Newman, the U of U Health Burn Center outreach and disaster coordinator, says if people want to avoid potential burns, they can use other celebratory items.

“Pinwheels, silly string, glow sticks, bubbles,” Newman says. “All of these are much better alternatives to a life changing injury.”

If an accident does occur while using sparklers or any other firework, Newman says to stop, drop and roll. If more help is needed:

“…please activate 9-1-1 as quickly as possible. Because for the most positive outcome, a quick response is necessary,” says Capt. Adam Archuleta, of the fire department.