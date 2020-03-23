Planned blast scheduled for subdivision in Magna

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Ivory Homes has a planned blast scheduled for a subdivision in Magna Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet by the Magna Chamber of Commerce, the blast is scheduled at the CW Farms area of 8000 West 3100 South at 2 p.m.

Magna Mayor Dan Peay said they are aware of the blast, and they do not believe it will cause any type of additional shifting or added problems to the area and residents should not be concerned but aware it is happening.

Ivory Homes statement on approved site work at CW Farms in Magna, Utah that was attempted to being postponed and authorities requiring to proceed:

We are aware of concerns regarding site work that includes placing small explosive in boulders today in Magna. We hope that additional context will be informative and reassure residents. This morning, our development team learned our subcontractor, 3 Rivers Drilling and Blasting, planned to detonate small charges in large boulders on our CW Farms subdivision located at 8000 W 2700 S, Magna Utah. We proactively reached out to the leadership of Magna Township to inform them of the upcoming blasting. Magna leadership confirmed the was blasting was permitted and consistent with applicable ordinances and is simply a continuation of similar work that has been conducted on this site for the past several months. Notwithstanding that fact, we attempted to postpone this activity until next week out of respect for the community. Unfortunately, for public safety policies, the Unified Fire Authority Fire Marshall has required that we proceed because of the danger the charges would pose if left in place. This type of site work is safe, common and unrelated to the recent seismic activity. However, we recognize the hardships this community has already endured in the past week, and we deeply regret the unfortunate timing of this event. We love being part of the Magna community and want to make sure residents know we care.

We will continue to provide any updates as we receive them.