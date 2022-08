OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Deputy Chief Britt Clark with Weber Fire confirmed to ABC4 that a pilot called into the Ogden Airport to report that he was unable to land due to an issue with his plane’s engine.

Eventually, Clark said that the plane landed in some muddy areas roughly five miles west of Ogden Airport in Weber County.

The pilot was reportedly uninjured and the plane undamaged.

At this time, crews are still responding to help the pilot and locate the aircraft.